Explained | How does RBI intervene in the bond market? 5 key points

Indian government bond yields have risen steadily in recent days, with the benchmark 10-year yield spiking to a three-year high of 7.47 percent on May 9.

Record debt supply, reversal of easy money policies both in India and the United States, coupled with elevated oil prices have exerted pressure on bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices.

Bond yields are an indicator of where interest rates are headed in the economy and represent the cost of borrowing funds for the government. While announcing the federal budget for this financial year, the government in February, had pegged gross market borrowings at a record Rs 14.95 lakh crore, 44.2 percent higher than the preceding financial year.

Since then, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, persistently high domestic inflation, the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening, foreign debt flows and the recent out-of-turn rate hike by India’s Monetary Policy Committee have cooled demand for government securities and prompted investors, including banks, to demand higher rates.

RBI intervention

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as the government’s debt manager, is expected to smoothen the borrowing plan and keep the sovereign’s borrowing costs low. In the current scenario, this is like walking a tightrope for the central bank.

The RBI is draining surplus liquidity from the system and striving to keep inflation under control. At least five bond market participants interviewed by Moneycontrol said RBI must intervene in the bond market to keep a lid on yields by bridging the demand-supply mismatch.

Here are five ways how the central bank intervenes to contain soaring bond yields.

Conducting open market operations:

According to bond market experts, it would be opportune for the RBI to conduct an open market operation (OMO) in the debt market. Simply put, an OMO refers to the RBI buying government securities of a stipulated amount from banks and other investors via an auction.

In such auctions, investors can look to sell a security that is brought at a lower price directly to the RBI at a higher price and earn a premium. By using this tool, the RBI can incentivise investors to buy government securities.

“The RBI will definitely use OMO purchases as an important tool to control yield upward movement, especially since the bond market is expecting one more CRR hike worth 50 basis points in this financial year,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap, a Mumbai-based debt advisory firm.

CRR, or Cash Reserve Ratio, is the amount of deposits that banks must hold in liquid cash. This month, RBI hiked CRR to 4.5 percent from 4 percent.

“The quantum of each OMO will be decided by RBI depending on the movement in yields and the liquidity situation at that point in time,” Srinivasan added. “Our base case is that the RBI should conduct OMOs in the range of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore per auction, whenever it conducts one.”

Opting for special OMOs

When the RBI buys securities from the open market, it creates additional liquidity in the market. To alleviate this problem, the RBI could also opt for a special OMO, or Operation Twist, in which it simultaneously buys longer-dated securities and sells short-end notes of a similar amount. This could alleviate the problem of liquidity addition and at the same time, keep the lid on soaring bond yields.

“As per our estimates, we see that the demand-supply gap for government securities stands at around Rs 2 lakh crore for this financial year, and the RBI should bridge that by conducting special OMOs worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore,” said Ritesh Bhusari, Deputy General Manager-Treasury, at South Indian Bank.

“This would help soothe sentiment in longer-duration securities, and simultaneously alleviate the liquidity surplus problem.”

Intervening in weekly debt auctions

The central government typically borrows from the market on every Friday. Investors, including banks, put in competitive bids for the price or the coupon of the security. Following this, the RBI decides the cut-off price or the coupon on the basis of the bids received.

Now, if the RBI sees that the bids are high for securities (in yield terms) and beyond its comfort zone, it can partially devolve the security at a lower rate on underwriters. To put it in perspective, at an auction on April 13, the RBI partially devolved the benchmark 10-year security worth Rs 1,553.203 crore on primary dealers at 7.24 percent yield.

Hence, by intervening in debt auctions, the RBI signals to the market that it is unwilling to accept a relentless rise in yields.

“By devolving securities, the RBI could give out a yield signal. However, this could be just a temporary relief unless the RBI acts on this by buying the devolved securities from the market at a later stage,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

“Unless the RBI backs up its intent with strong action, and that would appear quite odd given the current set-up of markets and macros; yields will stay high and possibly rise further,” Upadhyay added.

Extending timeline of revised banks’ Held-to-Maturity limit

In April, the RBI had increased the limit for banks to park Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) securities, including government securities in the Held-to-Maturity (HTM) category. The limit was raised to 23 percent from 22 percent of banks’ deposits till March 31, 2023. This was to incentivise banks to buy government bonds without having to make investment depreciation provision. The RBI said the HTM limits would be restored to 19.5 percent from 23 percent in a phased manner starting from the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Experts said purchases under this category will insulate banks from market-to-market provisioning in a rising interest rate scenario.

“If yields continue to head higher, the RBI could look to calm the debt market by extending HTM limits by another year,” said an economist who requested anonymity.

Strengthening retail debt market

In November last year, the RBI launched a so-called Retail Direct Scheme to facilitate investment in government securities by retail investors. The scheme was launched to encourage retail investors to invest directly in the bond market and broaden the investor base.

However, personal finance experts said that a large portion of retail investors invest in these bonds indirectly via mutual funds, insurance and provident funds, and the shift towards direct investing is still underway.

“The RBI could look at improving this scheme, market and publicize it,” Rockfort Fincap’s Srinivasan said. “This could be a tool in broadening the investor base and may help make government securities more liquid, and provide a risk-free investment opportunity at the current levels compared with other fixed-income products.”





