you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | How deadly is COVID-19?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the difference between the global death toll and the overall mortality rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected at least 1.3 million people globally, killing over 70,000 people. The death toll is rising daily but the mortality rate varies across countries and over time.

The fatality rate of the virus was expected to be much lower than the current rate of deaths reported in countries like Italy. But, if not all infections are reported, then the overall death rate should be lower.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma shares insights on how to read the data on the global death toll and the overall mortality rate.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 cases #Explained #mortality rate #video

