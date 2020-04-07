Explained | How deadly is COVID-19?

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected at least 1.3 million people globally, killing over 70,000 people. The death toll is rising daily but the mortality rate varies across countries and over time.

The fatality rate of the virus was expected to be much lower than the current rate of deaths reported in countries like Italy. But, if not all infections are reported, then the overall death rate should be lower.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma shares insights on how to read the data on the global death toll and the overall mortality rate.