you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | From origin to airport: Do's & Don'ts

Watch to find out a complete list of SOPs for flyers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As airlines are gearing up to resume domestic flights from May 25, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued several guidelines to be followed by airliners and flyers.

The airlines shall make all arrangements so as to ensure that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 virus is minimised. Precautionary measures need to be taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding, and arrival at the destination. The airlines shall ensure coordination among the other service providers such as the airports, security agencies, ground handling agencies, etc.

Detailed guidelines have been issued for the passengers as well. From the point of origin to the airport and at the airport, here is a complete list of SOPs for flyers.

So if you are planning to take a flight, here is what you should keep in mind.

First Published on May 23, 2020 10:16 am

tags #air travel guidelines #airlines #airport guidelines #COVID-19 impact #Do's & Don'ts #domestic flights #Explained #flights fare #Moneycontrol Videos #Precautionary measures #videos

