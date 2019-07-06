EXPLAINED: Budget 2019 decoded

Coming in the backdrop of slowing economic growth, falling consumption and muted job growth, there were expectations of hand-outs and tax cuts in Budget 2019. Instead, the budget did not offer much by way of income tax cuts or hand-outs but hoped to aid private investment by cleaning the NBFC mess and offering incentives in affordable housing.

At the same time, there are hiccups as well. Are revenue projections like 25 percent growth in net tax revenues too optimistic? And, if the fiscal deficit target is not met, it could crowd out private investment.