you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EXPLAINED: Budget 2019 decoded

Budget 2019 does not offer much by way of income tax cuts or handouts, but hopes to aid private investment by cleaning the NBFC mess and offering incentives in affordable housing. Watch Ravi Krishnan decode the budget for you

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coming in the backdrop of slowing economic growth, falling consumption and muted job growth, there were expectations of hand-outs and tax cuts in Budget 2019. Instead, the budget did not offer much by way of income tax cuts or hand-outs but hoped to aid private investment by cleaning the NBFC mess and offering incentives in affordable housing.

At the same time, there are hiccups as well. Are revenue projections like 25 percent growth in net tax revenues too optimistic? And, if the fiscal deficit target is not met, it could crowd out private investment.

What are the other things to look out for? Watch Ravi Krishnan decode the big picture of the budget for you.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 10:52 am

