Explained | AON Salary Increase Survey 2020: What your appraisal may look like

As GDP growth rate projections for the next fiscal are lower than expected, salaries of employees could be hit. The impact would be amplified due to a slowdown in consumer demand. However, the extent of the impact remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, a recent survey revealed that salary hikes could be at a 10-year low of 9.1 percent in 2020, down by 20 basis points when compared to the previous fiscal.

In this Moneycontrol special video, Pramiti Lonkar explains how salaries of the masses could be impacted.