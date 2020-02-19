App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | AON Salary Increase Survey 2020: What your appraisal may look like

Moneycontrol's Pramiti Lonkar explains how salaries of the masses could be impacted due to lower than expected GDP growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As GDP growth rate projections for the next fiscal are lower than expected, salaries of employees could be hit. The impact would be amplified due to a slowdown in consumer demand. However, the extent of the impact remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, a recent survey revealed that salary hikes could be at a 10-year low of 9.1 percent in 2020, down by 20 basis points when compared to the previous fiscal.

In this Moneycontrol special video, Pramiti Lonkar explains how salaries of the masses could be impacted.

Close
Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #salary hike #video

