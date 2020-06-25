App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | AGR woes: Will Vodafone Idea survive, or is India’s telecom sector headed for a duopoly?

Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 6,854 crore in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues against a demand of Rs 58,254 crore from Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since the Supreme Court’s first judgment on payment of Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) dues of telecom companies on October 24, 2019, Vodafone Idea had made it clear it might have to shut shop without a bailout.

However, many factors have since changed. The coronavirus pandemic has opened new doors of opportunity for the telcos with price war ending, tariffs rising and TRAI also propelling for a minimum tariff cap.

Keeping in mind the economic constraints, the Supreme Court has also asked telcos to provide a payment roadmap if it allows telcos to repay its AGR dues over 20 years

Close

So, will Vodafone Idea survive, or is India’s telecom sector headed for a duopoly?

Watch the video to find out.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Jio #Moneycontrol News #Moneycontrol Videos #Telecom #videos #Vodafone-Idea

