Explained | AGR woes: Will Vodafone Idea survive, or is India’s telecom sector headed for a duopoly?

Since the Supreme Court’s first judgment on payment of Adjusted Gross Revenues (AGR) dues of telecom companies on October 24, 2019, Vodafone Idea had made it clear it might have to shut shop without a bailout.

However, many factors have since changed. The coronavirus pandemic has opened new doors of opportunity for the telcos with price war ending, tariffs rising and TRAI also propelling for a minimum tariff cap.

Keeping in mind the economic constraints, the Supreme Court has also asked telcos to provide a payment roadmap if it allows telcos to repay its AGR dues over 20 years

So, will Vodafone Idea survive, or is India’s telecom sector headed for a duopoly?

Watch the video to find out.