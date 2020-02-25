App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expedia to cut 3,000 jobs

The job cuts include 500 people in Expedia's headquarters in Seattle, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Expedia Group said on February 24 it would lay off about 3,000 or 12 percent of its staff as a part of its plan to streamline its business.

The online travel services company had 25,400 employees globally as of December 31.

“We are announcing our intent to reduce and eliminate certain projects, activities, teams, and roles to streamline and focus our organisation,” the company said in an email to employees, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

Close

The job cuts include 500 people in its headquarters in Seattle, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

related news

Earlier this month, Expedia said it was not providing a full-year forecast as the company assessed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its operations.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Expedia

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.