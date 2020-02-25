Expedia to cut 3,000 jobs

Expedia Group said on February 24 it would lay off about 3,000 or 12 percent of its staff as a part of its plan to streamline its business.

The online travel services company had 25,400 employees globally as of December 31.

“We are announcing our intent to reduce and eliminate certain projects, activities, teams, and roles to streamline and focus our organisation,” the company said in an email to employees, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

The job cuts include 500 people in its headquarters in Seattle, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Expedia said it was not providing a full-year forecast as the company assessed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its operations.

(With inputs from Reuters)