Expecting an increase in growth rates once talent's potential is unlocked: Cognizant CEO

Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant, said the priority of the company is to focus on growth as opposed to margin rates.

To that end, the company approved 500 head count additions to tap into the growth opportunity, he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

“The reshaping headcount will be towards newer areas of focus like AI, IoT.” He also said that company may have to double the amount of money spent on re-skilling.

“The key battle ground is digital; we need to win in it.” Humphries also said that he expects an increase in growth rates once it is in a position to unlock talent.

Humphries said that Cognizant will add to the headcount of its near shore, onshore and offshore operations if the company can grow its topline.

With regards to India, he said, “It is a large market which we want to use as a test bed for global opportunity. We want to be substantially bigger in India and are exploring ways to expand.”

“We have a $4-5 billion business in digital, and we would like to accelerate it further.” Humphries also said that the company will continue to fuel merger and acquisition activity via cash on its balance sheet.

