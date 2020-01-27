Expectations from Budget 2020: Hitesh Gajaria of KPMG shares his take

The government is expected to face a Rs 2 lakh-crore shortfall in tax collection for FY20. While it had projected to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark each month in terms of GST collection, it managed to achieve the feat in the months of October and December last year.

This could lead to a fiscal deficit of 3.6 percent breaching its 3.3 percent target. Nonetheless, there are high expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she announces the Union Budget on February 1.

In this Moneycontrol Special episode on Budget 2020, Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discusses what the government could announce in Budget 2020 with Hitesh Gajaria, Co-Head Tax, KPMG India.