App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expectations from Budget 2020: Hitesh Gajaria of KPMG shares his take

Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas discusses what the government could announce in Budget 2020 with Hitesh Gajaria, Co-Head Tax, KPMG India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is expected to face a Rs 2 lakh-crore shortfall in tax collection for FY20. While it had projected to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark each month in terms of GST collection, it managed to achieve the feat in the months of October and December last year.

This could lead to a fiscal deficit of 3.6 percent breaching its 3.3 percent target. Nonetheless, there are high expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she announces the Union Budget on February 1.

In this Moneycontrol Special episode on Budget 2020, Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discusses what the government could announce in Budget 2020 with Hitesh Gajaria, Co-Head Tax, KPMG India.

Close
To find out more, watch the video.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.