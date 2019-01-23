Expect to beat industry growth in Q4 and FY19, says HDFC Life MD

HDFC Life, a long-term life insurance provider, is expecting to beat the industry growth in the fourth quarter and overall industry growth in FY19, said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and CEO of the company.

"We expect to comfortably beat total industry growth like we have been doing so far. It is difficult to give a particular number because still the markets are continuing to be volatile. Let us see what comes out in the budget. For example, an NPS announcement that we are expecting and given that we have an NPS subsidiary, which feeds into our annuity, can make a very significant difference but comfortably beat the industry growth," Padalkar told CNBC-TV18.

"So all channels are firing in their own way, so no reason to believe that our protection share should not be strong. So we would expect that to continue to remain strong," she added.

"We remain interested in inorganic growth, we have the currency and we will continue to evaluate every opportunity that comes our way. Max Life is a great franchise and nothing has changed as far as our outlook towards them," said Padalkar.