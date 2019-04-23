Expect strong Q4 numbers from SBI Life and Max Life: Investec Capital Services

CNBC-TV18 spoke with Nidhesh Jain, analyst, Investec Capital Services, on his expectations from NBFCs, housing finance companies and the insurance sector.

With regards to housing finance companies (HFC), Jain said two-three companies are facing liquidity crunch and they could see a substantial slowdown in loan growth both quarter on quarter (QoQ) and year on year (YoY) basis. Some companies may also see a sequential decline in the loan book, Jain said.

"Aside from these 2-3 companies, the others are expected to show a steady performance. As of now, for this quarter we are not hearing any stress build up in the real estate book and the sector will perform quite well on asset quality front," he said.

On the insurance sector, he said LIC still has 40 percent market share and some private players have the ability to increase their market share going forward.

"For the fourth quarter, SBI Life and Max Life are expected to report strong numbers and also expect a good performance from Bajaj Finance. But the expectation that at current valuations Bajaj Finance will continue to show strong performance for 6-7 years is a bit of stretch," said Jain.