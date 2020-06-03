Expect some short-term impact on profitability due to COVID-19: Hindustan Unilever

Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on June 2 said it expects "some impact" on profitability in the short term due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but did not provide an estimate.

HUL's capacity utilisation has returned to 90 percent of the levels before the COVID-19 outbreak, Business Standard reported.

HUL's capacity utilisation was 40 percent in April and 80 percent in May, the report said. This is higher than the industry average of 75 percent as of the fourth week of May.

“We are systematically reviewing all areas of cash generation and usage and re-evaluating costs in the prevailing circumstances. We also continue to judiciously deploy credit in order to support our partners and bring back normalcy in the extended supply chain," the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

The company added that it does not expect major difficulties in servicing financial arrangements and recoverability of its assets.

HUL has a strong balance sheet and cash reserves, the company said in the statement.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) manufacturers were affected during the initial days of the lockdown when the supply and distribution of goods was disrupted.



