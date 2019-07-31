Expect premium growth of 10-15% in FY20 if NBFC liquidity crisis eases: Shriram Life Insurance CEO

Private life insurer Shriram Life Insurance expects a 10-15 percent premium growth in FY20. However, a lot depends on how soon the liquidity issues at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) gets resolved, said Casparus Kromhout, the company's MD & CEO in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

Excerpts:

Q: Shriram Life has seen a flat growth in premium in FY19. Will we see a revival in FY20?

A: We are committed to the aam aadmi and rural segment and want to align our distribution further to the segment through digital and other innovative business models. This is progressing well. We are dependent on group companies because we cross-sell to their customers. However, our cross-selling to Shriram Group companies’ customers have been impacted by the NBFC crisis but is recovering well. This is a temporary impact.

Last year same period, 38 percent of new business came from NBFCs and this year it has dropped due to the liquidity crunch in that segment.

The regulator has also put caps on the amount that can be spent by the industry. Hence, while we are not going slow, the focus is on saving costs. If the NBFC crisis gets resolved, we will see a 10-15 percent growth in premiums.

Q: Will there be a focus on selling unit-linked insurance?

A: We actually feel strongly that we shouldn’t exclude the rest of the market from unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips). We have been trying to sell ways to sell more Ulips. Currently, about 3 percent of our business is Ulips, though in the digital channel it stands at 20 percent.

However, considering the cost limitations it is a difficult product to sell in rural and lower segments.

Q: Your 13th-month persistency is lower than industry peers. What steps is the company taking to resolve this?

A: In the rural and lower-income segments, persistency is a challenge. We are looking for ways to support our customers better, calling them more regularly. This has borne fruit for us.

The market that we operate in that has low ticket sizes and customers are small business owners and farmers. Their income is not regular. We find that during renewal premium, they may not have enough premium. We are working on innovative methods to improve our persistency.

Q: Since there has been a slowdown in the NBFC space, is there a focus on the other distribution channels?

A: To grow in this market segment, we have to invest money in our sales and distribution. We have implemented Digital channel and other innovative business models that improve the reach to our customers at lower costs. They are progressing well but will take some time to build scale. We are not actively looking for a bancassurance relationship as we have enough support in the group.