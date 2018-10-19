App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect next market move to be led by banks, not IT sector: Avendus Capital

Another catalyst for the market would be if the US and China were to do some trade deal ahead of the US mid-term election, Holland said

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Avendus Capital, said a lot of negatives in the market have already played out in September and the valuations have started to look interesting.

According to him, there are some clear winners starting to emerge and the reasons for them to turn positive are: "One, over the past month, the RBI has not increased interest rates which is good for liquidity and they also seem to be accommodating whenever there is a need for that. Two, the rupee has been more stable and three, the oil prices have come down. All those are the positives for the market."

"However, all these positives are being ignored at the momentum just like they previously ignored all the negatives," said Holland, adding that once this turns, the index would be led by banking sector and not the IT sector and so one must ride in that respect.

Another catalyst for the market would be if the US and China were to do some trade deal ahead of the US mid-term election, he said. Moreover, China GDP for the third quarter also does not look too bad at 6.5 percent and so the fear of China slowdown could also be put at the back burner, he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 01:04 pm

tags #Business #markets #video

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.