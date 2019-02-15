Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Expect India to be huge growth driver: Amway

The company also aims a sustained double-digit growth in the next five years in India, a market which it is expecting to break into its top-five global markets in the mid to long term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US-based direct selling major Amway Inc expects India to be a huge growth driver for the company and play a role in its global supply chain through innovative herbal products, a top company official said Friday.

The company also aims a sustained double-digit growth in the next five years in India, a market which it is expecting to break into its top-five global markets in the mid to long term.

"Of course we do. The size and the scope and the breadth of the Indian market, we see it as a huge growth driver for us globally," Amway Inc Co-Chairman Douglas L DeVos told PTI here in an interview.

He was responding to a query on whether Amway believes that India can be among its top-five global markets. Currently, the country is ranked seventh after China, US, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan.

related news

Amway has already set a target of USD 1 billion sales in India by 2025. In 2017-18, the direct selling firm had sales of Rs 1,800 crore and expects to touch Rs 2,000 crore in 2018-19.

Commenting on the company's ambitions in India, DeVos said: "We have grown at a rate of 7 per cent now, so we are going to have double digits in the near future. We believe that is the pace we can maintain certainly for the next five years and hopefully even accelerate."

The growth will be driven by the company's existing products besides new introductions such as the locally developed herbal range.

He said some of the markets like Thailand and Malaysia have already expressed interest in the herbal products from India.

"Indonesia and markets in South East Asian region would be very interested in products like these. We see India having a role in global suply chain, not just India for India but for other markets as well," DeVos.

Last year, Amway India made a foray into herbal skincare products, positioning a dominant number of items under its Attitude range.

Elaborating on growing expectations from India, he said: "We made investment in manufacturing here and at that time, it may have been more India for India but I think as we talk about the innovation side, like the (herbal) products, we are trying to use the resources that we have as a global company."

Also, he said Amway could look at replicating what it did in the US with the Nutrilite brand for producing natural plant-based health supplements through organic farming.

"...That idea can be applied here in India, and apply potentially in China (too)," DeVos said adding that even ideas from India could go back to the US.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Amway #Business

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.