Expect Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, Spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.3 percent while on the MCX prices rose by 1.1 percent.

Weak trade numbers from China led to a fall in the global stocks which raised concerns about further weakening in the world’s second largest economy. Prices were also supported by the rate hike pause by FED which continued to pressurize the Dollar Index.

However, prices struggled to breach the $1,300 level, even though physical demand for gold coins had picked up in Britain due to uncertainty about its future relations with the European Union. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but investors now anticipate an extension of that deadline.

Outlook

Markets expect FED to pause its rate hike cycle which might support Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at $1281.15 per ounce.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.