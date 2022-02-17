Expect 5 Fed rate hikes in 2022, about 50 bps increase in March: Nomura's Robert Subbaraman

US Federal Reserve: Representative image

The Federal Reserve is gearing up for an aggressive tightening in the times to come, said Robert Subbaraman, chief economist and head of global markets research at financial services group Nomura. In an interview with CNBC TV18, he puts into perspective the ongoing global macroeconomic situation in the light of the US Federal Reserve's current hawkish stances.

"At Nomura, we are expecting a 50 basis point hike during the March meeting, despite the consensus being that of a 25 point rise. There is an outlook for 5 more such hikes this year, totaling around 150 basis points rise during the year. With CPI headlining at over 7 percent and the Fed not beginning to raise rates and still looking to expand its balance sheet at the moment, there is a long way to go in terms of Fed adopting not a tight, but actually a neutral stance. There was considerable discussion in FOMC minutes around balance sheet normalization as well", he noted.

With the bottom line signaling that the global liquidity is going to tighten, Subburaman also observed that the Fed might also potentially engage in selling mortgage-backed securities to take "some air out of the housing market, where prices have skyrocketed", instead of just letting the balance sheet run-off in due course as bonds mature.

And in a situation where the Fed does not repurchase treasuries and sell mortgage-backed securities, pulling back almost 4.5 trillion dollars they have pumped into the economy over the last 20 months, Subburaman said that despite starting from a position of ample liquidity, a lot "would depend on inflation".

"If inflation peaks soon, and starts to come down very quickly, which was the original view of Fed, then it, along with other central banks can afford to go slow. I believe that in the second quarter if the Fed and others go a bit slow, that can be quite supportive for risk assets. However, that is subject to many positive turn of events, like the fading away of Omicron and the non-resurgence of any further Covid-19 variants, leading to pent-up demand bursting to the scene. On the negative front, the escalating tensions between Russia and NATO could adversely impact this view", Subburaman noted.

Assessing the impact of such a "moving geopolitical situation" on India's struggle with crude prices and its subsequent growth, Nomura remained optimistic about India's growth outlook, given that India has a "growth-friendly budget and an expansionary fiscal policy".

"While we're on board with the RBI in terms of growth forecast of about 7.8 percent this financial year, we differ on their estimates of inflation. We think inflation is going to stay around its current levels, with our projections around 1.3 percentage points higher than the RBI inflation forecast", he said.

"I think there is a very big risk that all prices stay elevated for quite some time. OPEC is struggling to increase supply at this point. It's also not clear that the US shale producers will be able to do it given the financial challenges they have. It's certainly quite possible that all prices will stay at these levels or perhaps, will go higher", he continued.

Noting that China's economy is "really struggling at the moment" and it is generally not a "positive environment for emerging markets", Subburaman thought that while foreign investors do not look over positioned in such markets, many such emerging economies, particularly in Asia, have built a solid foreign exchange reserve and saved for a rainy day, which can "limit a sharp depreciation of their currencies against the backdrop of the rates rising".

Commenting on India's current account deficit, Subburaman noted that while "India has a lot of FX reserves, the risk we see for India is the policy mix."

"Ideally you want to run a current account that's close to balance, indicating not too big a deficit. The current 3 percent is not too big, but it's starting to get on the boundary. A situation where it reaches 5-6 percent and gives rise to various challenges is undesirable. So, while it probably isn't that great a red flag at the moment, but it's certainly something policymakers will need to monitor", he signed off.