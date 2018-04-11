App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 11, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect 30% upside in Hindalco Industries: Akash Jain

"We can expect around 30 percent upside from current market price as the recent fall was owing to sentiments turning negative in metal sector rather than impact on its earnings," says Akash Jain of Ajcon Global Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Akash Jain
Vice-president, Equity Research

Ajcon Global Services

In Hindalco Industries, we can expect around 30 percent upside from current market price as the recent fall was owing to sentiments turning negative in metal sector rather than impact on its earnings. The recent tariff imposition on aluminium by US will have limited impact on Novelis earnings as it has significant recycling dependence at over 50 percent.

Duty imposition on Novelis’ end products, namely auto and can sheets, further insulates the US market from dumping by other countries (ruling out competition to Novelis).

The company has achieved full utilization at aluminium plants in India and with higher coal security of 80 percent+ augurs well for its earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hindalco Industries #Stocks Views

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.