Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect 15% growth in FY21: Rossari Biotech's Sunil Chari

Rossari Biotech reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 20.7 crore in Q2FY21, higher than Rs 17.7 crore reported in the same period last year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Sunil Chari, promoter and Managing Director, Rossari Biotech said the company expects 15 percent growth in FY21.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chari said the focus on health and hygiene will be a growth driver for a long time.

"Animal health nutrition segment saw good growth last quarter. There has been high consumption of chicken, leading to growth," he added.

The personal care segment recorded a growth of 50 percent year-on-year, Chari said.

He also said the company is on track to fully operationalise its facility at Dahej, Gujarat, by March 2021.

The company said revenues from operations were Rs. 171.7 crore in Q2FY21, as against Rs 150.3 crore in Q2FY20.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 11:20 am

tags #Interviews #Rossari Biotech

