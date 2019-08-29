App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Expansion pay-off: Ramco Cements eyes Rs 7500 Cr revenue in FY21

Moorthy said Ramco Cements Ltd is setting up a 3.15 MTPA green field cement plant in Kalavatala Village, Kolimagandla Mandal, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of around Rs 1500 crores.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ramco Cements Ltd, which clocked Rs 5,146 crore revenues during the last fiscal, expects to touch the Rs 7,500 crore mark by the end of next financial year, backed by the capacity expansion, a senior official of the company said on August 29.

"Our current capacity is 12.5 million tonnes per annum. Once the current expansion plans are completed, we expect the revenues to touch Rs 7,500 crore by FY21. Bulk of the capacity (expansion) will come this year and rest during the next year," Balaji K Moorthy, executive director ( marketing) told reporters in a press conference.

He said Ramco Cements Ltd is setting up a 3.15 MTPA green field cement plant in Kalavatala Village, Kolimagandla Mandal, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of around Rs 1500 crores.

Close

With this the capacity in Andhra Pradesh will be close to 10 MTPA, making the company the largest Cement Manufacturer in Andhra Pradesh.

related news

The Chennai-based manufacturer launched Ramco Supercrete cement, an environment friendly and high strength cement for crack-free concrete in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday, he said.

With the launch of Ramco Supercrete cement, the new premium blended cement, Ramcobecomes the complete cement solutions provider as the product will meet the requirements of all consumers and specifiers who prefer higher grades of concrete as it not only provides excellent strength but excellent durability too, he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Ramco Cements Ltd

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.