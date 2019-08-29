Expansion pay-off: Ramco Cements eyes Rs 7500 Cr revenue in FY21

Ramco Cements Ltd, which clocked Rs 5,146 crore revenues during the last fiscal, expects to touch the Rs 7,500 crore mark by the end of next financial year, backed by the capacity expansion, a senior official of the company said on August 29.

"Our current capacity is 12.5 million tonnes per annum. Once the current expansion plans are completed, we expect the revenues to touch Rs 7,500 crore by FY21. Bulk of the capacity (expansion) will come this year and rest during the next year," Balaji K Moorthy, executive director ( marketing) told reporters in a press conference.

He said Ramco Cements Ltd is setting up a 3.15 MTPA green field cement plant in Kalavatala Village, Kolimagandla Mandal, Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of around Rs 1500 crores.

With this the capacity in Andhra Pradesh will be close to 10 MTPA, making the company the largest Cement Manufacturer in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chennai-based manufacturer launched Ramco Supercrete cement, an environment friendly and high strength cement for crack-free concrete in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday, he said.