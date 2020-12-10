Expand spectrum allocation for 5G, telcos ask Centre

Indian telecom operators are expecting the government to expand availability of 5G spectrum. They have called the current allocation of 175 MHZ in the 3,300–3,600 mid-band as “grossly inadequate.”

The companies said authorities must ensure “right amount of 5G spectrum” as well as a “robust” infrastructure policy to keep the country’s 5G prospects on track, The Economic Times reported.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel told the paper that the “right size spectrum tranche” would “impact differential experience in some places”, which operators would not be able to offer in the case of smaller tranches.

Shayam Mardikar, President and Group CTO – Mobility, Reliance Jio felt India’s population density demands the “right amount of 5G spectrum”, adding that smaller tranches would “always keep us on our toes” and companies would “never be able” to reach locations where such services are “becoming the economic backbone to enable all other industries.”

Vodafone Idea’s Executive VP – Technology Rajinder Singh said the “right amount and right band would be first key success factor to India’s 5G ambitions.” He also noted that looking at pricing in Japan and Hong Kong which charged low fees for initial 5G availability, would allow operators to grow the network in India.

The Centre is allocating 175 MHz in the 3,245-3,600 MHz band for 5G services – down from its previous provision of full 300 MHZ in the 3,300-3,600 MHz frequency band, after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space (DoS) said they would need the 3,400-3,425 MHz portion for NaVIC application.

Around the globe, countries have typically given continuous 100 MHz spectrum blocks in mid-band to telcos and Indian players are campaigning for at least 80 MHz each in the 3.5 GHz band.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) also urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to ensure at least 400 MHz per telco in the 26, 28 and 37 GHz mmwave bands and at least 2 x 10 MHz in the 600 MHz and 700 MHz sub-bands.

Reliance Industries (RIL) which is the parent company to Reliance Jio is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.