App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Existing power pacts between Bhushan Steel, Bhushan Energy under discussion, says Tata Steel

The statement comes amid reports that Tata Steel has started the process of cancelling PPAs between Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Energy in a bid to cut costs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel said today that the existing power purchase pact between Bhushan Steel, the debt-laden company which it acquired, and Bhushan Energy is in under discussion.

The statement comes amid reports that Tata Steel has started the process of cancelling PPAs between Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Energy in a bid to cut costs.

"Bhushan Steel has a contract (power purchase agreement) with another company BEL (Bhushan Energy Ltd). There are some discussions going on at this stage so nothing has happened as yet. There is discussion regarding the contract," Tata Steel President Steel business and Total Quality Management (TQM) Anand Sen told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of International Conference on Minerals and mental sector organised by ITEI.

related news

Sen further said, "Yes, the company feels that it could be little bit more economical so they are examining the contract and discussing with the owners of BEL to have more beneficial contract on both parties."

BEL is a subsidiary of Bhushan Steel Ltd.

When asked it the company has begun the process of cancelling PPA, Sen said that "I don't know whether power purchase agreement is being cancelled or not but we have a power agreement with a company Bhushan Power that contract is under discussion."

Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, had earlier successfully completed the acquisition of controlling stake of 72.65 per cent in Bhushan Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd had won the bid to acquire debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd through the insolvency process. The bankrupt firm was among the 12 stressed assets the RBI had referred for NCLT proceedings last year.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 06:12 pm

tags #Bhushan Energy #Bhushan Steel #Business #Companies #India #Tata Steel

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.