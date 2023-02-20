Exim numbers show first sign of core import moderation: Nomura

A year-on-year fall in core imports was noted for the first time since October 2020, said a monthly note on the country’s logistics from Nomura. While earlier reports from the brokerage had pointed to shrinking exports, this is the first pointing to moderating imports since the pandemic's first year.

Core imports dropped 3.8 percent YoY in January, versus a 2.7 percent YoY growth in December and 8.3 percent YoY growth in November. Core imports is a measure of imports excluding oil, oil products and precious metals (gold and silver).

Overall, core EXIM have declined. Core exports, which is excluding oil and oil products, fell 6.1 percent YoY (dipped 7.4 percent month-on-month, MoM). The fall in exports was led by a 9.8 percent YoY decline in engineering-goods volume, where the drop in imports was led by 18.5 percent YoY drop in electronics goods, said the brokerage’s report.

Value falls Over the past few quarters, EXIM (export and import) growth had been driven by inflation in key commodities, stated the report. In January 2023, with a fall in commodity prices, value growth was lower than volume growth.

Delhi Govt bans Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services

Cipla shares fall over 6% after its unit gets 8 observations from USFDA “Over the past few quarters, EXIM growth had been driven by inflation in key commodities. We have represented the inflation factor as a differential between the growth in total EXIM and that in volumes of major ports and ADSEZ put together. However, in 3QFY23, this differential turned negative and the trend continues in 4QFY23TD, indicating value growth was lower than volume growth in Jan’23, likely led by a decline in commodity prices,” said the report. Coal-led volumes There was a revival in port volumes this month, with volumes seeing a sharp 12.2 percent YoY increase to 70.1 MMT but they were largely led by rise in coal (44 percent) and iron-ore (29.1 percent) volumes. This is reflected in the superior performance of Adani Ports and SEZ volumes (ADSEZ) compared to other ports. ADSEZ’s January 2023 volumes came in at 27.6mnt (up sharply by 10 percent m-m) vs major ports’ volume increase of 1 percent m-m, likely led by the growth in coal volumes, stated the brokerage’s report. “We note that monthly volumes (for ADSEZ) remained below the 30mnt mark for the sixth consecutive month. The required monthly rate of volumes, with management guidance of 350-360mnt, is now 35- 39mnt higher than 10MFY23 (until Jan’22) average monthly run rate of 28mnt. There could be some downside risk to management guidance for FY23,” it added. Also read: Do lower non-oil, non-gold imports signal falling domestic demand? Loss of market share Container volumes remained sluggish, growing 4 percent YoY in tonnage. Rail container volumes grew at a faster pace YoY at 5.5 percent, but their volumes increased at a slower pace MoM at 1.7 percent versus port container volumes’ MoM growth of 3.3 percent. Numbers indicated more market share loss for the Container Corporation of India (CCRI). “The handling volumes for CCRI were flat y-y (-11% q-q) for EXIM; however, the core originating volumes were down sharply 15.3% y-y (-1.3% q-q) in 3QFY23, whereas Indian Railways’ EXIM container volumes rose 5.1% y-y – implying continued market share loss,” stated the report.

Moneycontrol News