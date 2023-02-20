 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exim numbers show first sign of core import moderation: Nomura

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

A year-on-year fall in core imports was noted for the first time since October 2020, said a monthly note on the country’s logistics from Nomura. While earlier reports from the brokerage had pointed to shrinking exports, this is the first pointing to moderating imports since the pandemic's first year.

Core imports dropped 3.8 percent YoY in January, versus a 2.7 percent YoY growth in December and 8.3 percent YoY growth in November. Core imports is a measure of imports excluding oil, oil products and precious metals (gold and silver).

Overall, core EXIM have declined. Core exports, which is excluding oil and oil products, fell 6.1 percent YoY (dipped 7.4 percent month-on-month, MoM). The fall in exports was led by a 9.8 percent YoY decline in engineering-goods volume, where the drop in imports was led by 18.5 percent YoY drop in electronics goods, said the brokerage’s report.

