Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:33 PM IST

Exim Bank posts Rs 124 crore profit for FY20

“In the year gone by our business and financial performance have been encouraging. The loan portfolio has grown by about 6-7 percent. We have looked strongly at building the loan assets,” Exim Bank's Managing Director David Rasquinha told reporters.

Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank ) on Thursday said its profit after tax rose by 51 percent to Rs 124 crore in financial year ended March 31, 2020. The development finance institution had reported a profit after tax of Rs 82 crore in 2018-19.

Its loan portfolio grew 6.23 percent to Rs 99,446 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 93,617 crore in the preceding financial year.

Non-funded portfolio grew by around 13 percent to Rs 15,869 crore in the year from Rs 14,096 crore in 2018-19.

“The growth has come primarily from the project guarantees,” he said.

Gross non-performing ratio stood at 8.75 percent while net NPA was at 1.77 percent.

In the year, the provision coverage ratio was up 400 basis points (bps) to 89 percent. The capital to risk assets ratio was up 106 bps to 20.13 percent.

It raised foreign currency resources aggregating $1.91 billion equivalents in 2019-20.

The bank will be looking at raising $1-2 billion from the overseas market in the current financial year, Rasquinha said.

The bank extended 27 LoCs, aggregating $3.40 billion, to support export of projects, goods and services from India. It supported 38 project export contracts valued at $2.81 billion under its commercial window.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 02:25 pm

