Exim Bank pegs 2.5% growth in Q1 exports

Merchandise exports are likely to grow at a low 2.5 percent to USD 84 billion in the June quarter, according to a forecast by the Exim Bank.

Non-oil exports are expected to grow 4.2 percent to USD 73 billion in the first quarter, the bank said in a release Friday. The forecast is based on the bank's export leading index.

For fiscal 2019, Exim Bank had forecast merchandise exports would touch USD 331.8 billion, which compares well with the official estimate of USD 331.02 billion.

The Exim Bank has developed an in-house model to generate an ELI to track and forecast the movement in exports on a quarterly basis.

The ELI gauges the outlook for exports and is essentially developed as a leading indicator to forecast growth in total merchandise and non-oil exports, on a quarterly basis, based on several external and domestic factors that could impact exports.