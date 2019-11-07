App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exim Bank gives $30 million line of credit to Ghana

Out of the total credit by Exim Bank under the agreement, goods, works and services of the value of at least 75 percent of the contract price shall be supplied by the seller from India and the remaining 25 percent of goods and services may be procured by the seller for the purpose of eligible contract from outside India, RBI said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Export-Import (Exim) Bank has provided a $30 million line of credit to Ghana for potable water project in the country. Exim Bank has entered into an agreement with Ghana for a line of credit (LoC) of $30 million (about Rs 210 crore) for financing rehabilitation and up-gradation of potable water system in Yendi, Ghana, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on November 7.

Under the arrangement, financing of export of eligible goods, works and services from India would be allowed subject to their being eligible for export under the Foreign Trade Policy of India and whose purchase may be agreed to be financed by the Exim Bank.

Out of the total credit by Exim Bank under the agreement, goods, works and services of the value of at least 75 percent of the contract price shall be supplied by the seller from India and the remaining 25 percent of goods and services may be procured by the seller for the purpose of eligible contract from outside India, RBI said.

Close

The agreement under the LoC (soft loan or loan with low interest rate) is effective from October 11, 2019.

related news

Under the LoC, the terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Exim Bank #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.