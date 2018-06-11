App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exim Bank expects India's merchandise exports to grow at 10.6% in Q1

It said that based on its internal Export Leading Index Model, India's total merchandise export is expected to witness a growth rate of 10.6 per cent and non-oil exports at 6 per cent in the June quarter, over the year ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Exim Bank sees India's merchandise exports growing 10.6 percent in the first quarter of the current financial year, 2018-19. The total merchandise exports during the April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18, stood at USD 71,535.70 million, said the Export-Import Bank of India.

It said that based on its internal Export Leading Index Model, India's total merchandise export is expected to witness a growth rate of 10.6 percent and non-oil exports at 6 percent in the June quarter, over the year ago period.

The non-oil exports in the year-ago period were at USD 64,100 million.

Exim Bank said has developed an in-house model, based on continued research initiatives, to generate an Export Leading Index (ELI) for India to track and forecast the movement in India's exports on a quarterly basis.

The ELI gauges the outlook for the country's exports and is essentially developed as a leading indicator to forecast growth in total merchandise and non-oil exports of the country, on a quarterly basis, based on several external and domestic factors that could impact exports of the country.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 09:32 pm

tags #Exim Bank #Export Leading Index

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.