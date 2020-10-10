172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|exide-industries-q3-pat-may-dip-18-yoy-to-rs-195-cr-icici-direct-5946721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exide Industries Q3 PAT may dip 18% YoY to Rs. 195 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its Third quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Exide Industries to report net profit at Rs. 195 crore down 18% year-on-year (up 343% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 51 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,334 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5 percent Y-o-Y (up 136 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 350 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 11:09 am

tags #Auto and Auto Ancillary #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Exide Industries #ICICI Direct #Result Poll

