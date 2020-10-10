Exide Industries Q3 PAT may dip 18% YoY to Rs. 195 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its Third quarter (July-September 20) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Exide Industries to report net profit at Rs. 195 crore down 18% year-on-year (up 343% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 51 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,334 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5 percent Y-o-Y (up 136 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 350 crore.

