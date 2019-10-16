Exide Industries forays into manufacturing of e-rickshaws

Lead-acid battery major Exide Industries Ltd on October 16 said it has forayed into the manufacturing of e-rickshaws that will help the company with an incremental revenue of Rs 120 crore in the first year of operation.

Its e-rickshaw brand 'Exide Neo' was launched on Wednesday that would be built at Dankuni, West Bengal at a leased facility, the company said.

The company has planned to roll out its e-rickshaws initially in select markets such as Bihar, UP, West Bengal and the North East and will introduce the vehicle across the country in a phased manner, Exide Industries MD and CEO Gautam Chatterjee said.

"The e-rickshaw sector has seen phenomenal growth in the country over the past few years. We have been an integral part of it since its inception through our offerings of lead- acid batteries. We see a tremendous opportunity in the sector," he said.

He said that foraying into e-rickshaw segment will not give "any significant revenue" but it will provide a forward integration for the battery maker.

"The e-rickshaw batteries are being produced at Haldia. We will also introduce lithium-ion battery powered e- rickhsaw but that would be done in a leasing model over the next 6 months," Chatterjee said.

The total revenue of Exide was Rs 10,588 crore as on March 2019.

The Kolkata-headquartered company is one of the first branded-battery makers that brought out products exclusively for this sector which has been ruled by the unorganised players.

"The e-rickshaw market, despite its exponential growth, had seen an absence of a large organised sector player," Exide Industries Deputy MD Subir Chakraborty said.

The company's announcement comes after its stock slid down by 30 per cent since January 2019.