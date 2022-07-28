English
    Exide Energy Solutions to set up Li-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

    Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) has executed the lease-cum-sale agreement with Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for procuring land parcel in Bengaluru, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
     
     
    Exide Industries on Wednesday said its subsidiary has executed a sales agreement in Bengaluru to set up a lithium ion battery cell manufacturing facility.

    The plant would be used to set up multi-gigawatt Li-ion battery cell manufacturing facility for the new-age electric mobility and stationary application businesses in India, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Exide Energy Solutions #Exide Industries #west bengal
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 07:55 am
