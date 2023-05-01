 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Exicom seeks to get 50% of revenue from EV charging business

Avishek Banerjee
May 01, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Exicom is investing Rs 100 crore in a manufacturing facility for chargers in Hyderabad, which will more than double its production capacity.

Anant Nahata MD, Exicom

Exicom Group, which offers power solutions for automotive and other industries, aims to generate half of its turnover from its three-year-old electric vehicle charging solutions business by 2027.

That would result in a fivefold growth in the EV charging business, Exicom Power Systems, to Rs 1,000 crore by FY28, a top company official said.

“We got into electric vehicle charging as we have the underlying technologies, which are very similar to what we were used to in our erstwhile business,” said Anant Nahata, managing director of Exicom. “At present, EV charging is about 25 percent of our overall sales. But by 2027, we think it will contribute to almost 50 percent of our sales.”

The Gurgaon-based group started building alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) chargers in 2020 and currently makes more than 16 variations. It has a monthly production capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 units.