    Exicom completes installation of 5,000 EV chargers

    The installations include 3,600 AC and 1,400 DC chargers.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    Image: Shutterstock

    Power solutions provider Exicom has completed the installation of 5,000 EV chargers across 200 cities, making it the biggest EV charging facilitator in the country, the company claimed on Wednesday.

    The company had installed its first EV charging facility at Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, in 2018.

    The 5,000th charger was installed at a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depot in Delhi for Tata Power, the company said in a statement.

    Deployed at convenient and strategic locations, these charging facilities are spread across 200 cities in 20 states with majority of installations at bus depots, fleet operators, public charging stations, residential communities and households, Exicom said.

    Exicom said its chargers are being used for electric four-wheelers as well as for EV buses.

    "Deployment of 5,000 EV chargers across the country is just a stepping stone towards achieving the bigger vision of supporting charging network for EVs in the country with products that are future proof, reliable and are industry leading in terms of performance,” said Anant Nahata, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Exicom Group.

    Currently, Exicom manufactures chargers at its Gurugram facility.

    The company is planning to set up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in the current fiscal to enhance its production capacity three times to cater to the fast growing domestic demand and cash in on opportunities in the overseas market, it said.

    Exicom has already commenced supplying EV chargers to Southeast Asia, the company said.

    The company expects to ship more than 20,000 EV chargers to its customers in FY23, it stated.
