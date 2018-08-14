App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exicom bags NTPC tender for developing EV charing infra at Jabalpur

Exicom has won an NTPC tender for development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV) at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Energy solutions provider Exicom on Tuesday said it has won an NTPC tender for development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV) at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

"The charging infrastructure shall comprise of 120 kW and 50 kW EV Off-Board DC Chargers of CCS Standard for Electric Buses," a company statement said.

The company has been developing EV technology to establish sustainable mobility which is technologically advanced, emission-free, self-driven and sustained by a green charging infrastructure, it said.

Anant Nahata, Managing Director of Exicom said in the statement, "Winning this tender further strengthens our position as a market leader with largest base of deployed EV chargers in India”.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Exicom #NTPC

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.