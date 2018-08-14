Exicom bags NTPC tender for developing EV charing infra at Jabalpur

Energy solutions provider Exicom on Tuesday said it has won an NTPC tender for development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV) at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

"The charging infrastructure shall comprise of 120 kW and 50 kW EV Off-Board DC Chargers of CCS Standard for Electric Buses," a company statement said.

The company has been developing EV technology to establish sustainable mobility which is technologically advanced, emission-free, self-driven and sustained by a green charging infrastructure, it said.

Anant Nahata, Managing Director of Exicom said in the statement, "Winning this tender further strengthens our position as a market leader with largest base of deployed EV chargers in India”.