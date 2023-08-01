Exemptions to government in data protection bill can be misused: IT committee

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is set to be introduced in the Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the "adoption" of a report prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communication on the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP), especially since it has not yet been introduced in Parliament.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified on August 1 that the DPDP Bill has not yet been formally sent to the committee. He also stated that a bill must be tabled in Parliament before it can be referred to a committee.

However, it is also true that the committee has met twice, December 2022 and June 2023, where it was briefed on the "intricacies" of the DPDP Bill. Based on these meetings, the committee has formed a report.

In the report, as Moneycontrol had earlier reported, sources had said that the committee fully endorsed the bill and called for its immediate enactment into a law. The report has earned the ire of opposition members, who have been protesting against the possibility of the report being tabled in Parliament.

Also read: Do not table IT Committee report on Data Protection Bill, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas tells Dhankar, Birla

However, in the report, the committee also made some crucial remarks regarding the bill's mandate to exempt government agencies from its provisions.

"The Committee are of the view that there is still a possibility of these exceptions being misused," the report tabled on August 1 read. Therefore, the report urged the ministry to devise a mechanism to ensure that these exemptions do not "become general rule and only used in exceptional circumstances."

The DPDP Bill 2022 states that the Central Government may by notification, exempt "any instrumentality of the State" from the provisions of the bill in "interests of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, maintenance of public order or preventing incitement to any cognizable offence" and so on.

The committee's warning symbolises the strongest voice against this particular provision, which has been criticised by industry, civil society and experts alike.

Earlier, retired Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna, who led the committee that drafted the Personal Data Protection Bill in July 2018, said that the draft of the new Digital Protection Data Bill (DPDB) contains provisions that give the government too much power in terms of exemptions from the bill's provisions.

"The government can exempt entire provisions of the Act in respect to any government department, company and so on. That cannot be done. If you do that, then you are virtually giving by one hand and taking away by other," Srikrishna told Moneycontrol.

"At least the previous one had provisions that if one had to access the data of an individual, they (the government) would have had to do it in a fair and reasonable manner. This bill does not even have those restrictions," he said.