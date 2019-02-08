Exemption limit for angel investors may be raised to Rs 50 crore: Report

The exemption limit for angel investors could be raised to Rs 50 crore from the current Rs 25 crore, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The government has reportedly discussed various solutions and will try to ensure that genuine startups are not hassled by section 56.

Angel tax has been the biggest bone of contention for startups as they are subject to it whenever they raise money from friends, family, and venture capitalists.

A startup becomes liable to pay angel tax when it receives an equity infusion in excess of its 'fair valuation'. Tax authorities treat the premium paid by investors as income, taxable at about 31 percent.

The issue came to light after various startup entrepreneurs reported receiving tax notices on angel investment raised 3-4 years back. They were being asked to provide an explanation for the funding raised and their valuations.