Exclusive | Varanasi, Agra, Chennai municipal bodies plan bond sale: Sources

Three municipal corporations -- Varanasi Nagar Nigam, Agra Municipal Corporation and Greater Chennai Corporation – plan to raise funds through municipal bond sales, three persons close to the development said.

Varanasi Nagar Nigam and Agra Nagar Nigam have invited bids from potential advisors-cum-merchant bankers, the persons said on condition of anonymity.

Greater Chennai Corporation plans to raise at least Rs 200 crore through a municipal bond sale by May-end, top officials at the civic body said.

Municipal bonds are issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure projects. Merchant bankers act as intermediaries between issuers of stocks and bonds and investors. They take responsibility for the preparation of the sale prospectus and marketing.

