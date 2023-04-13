Exclusive | Varanasi, Agra, Chennai municipal bodies plan bond sale: Sources

Varanasi, Agra, Chennai municipal bodies plan bond sale: sources

Three municipal corporations -- Varanasi Nagar Nigam, Agra Municipal Corporation and Greater Chennai Corporation – plan to raise funds through municipal bond sales, three persons close to the development said.

Varanasi Nagar Nigam and Agra Nagar Nigam have invited bids from potential advisors-cum-merchant bankers, the persons said on condition of anonymity.

Greater Chennai Corporation plans to raise at least Rs 200 crore through a municipal bond sale by May-end, top officials at the civic body said.

Municipal bonds are issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure projects. Merchant bankers act as intermediaries between issuers of stocks and bonds and investors. They take responsibility for the preparation of the sale prospectus and marketing.

According to Varanasi Nagar Nigam’s tender, merchant bankers or transaction advisors can submit their application by April 21 up to 5 pm.

On April 5, Moneycontrol reported that two municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh are planning bond issues, citing sources. Kanpur Municipal Corporation plans to raise at least Rs 100 crore through a 10-year municipal bond sale.

Agra Municipal Corporation

Officials at the corporation said they planned to raise Rs 50-100 crore through the bond sale, without disclosing the tenure of the bonds.

“As of now, we have not decided where these funds will be utilized, but once the merchant banker selection will completed, we will disclose it publicly,” an official told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

The last date to submit application had been April 15 till 2 pm. A source said: “We have extended the last date to bid by 5 days to April 20”.

The corporation held a pre-bid meeting on April 12, official said.

Greater Chennai Corporation

Top officials told Moneycontrol that the corporation planned to raise up to Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds.

They are planning to issue these or bidding for these bonds will take place by May-end.

“We have appointed AK Capital as a merchant banker for the issue and issue these bonds by May-end,” one corporation official said.

Past issuances

In the last 10 years, municipal corporations have raised over Rs 4,000 crore through municipal bond sales, market participants say.

According to Prime Database data, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Indore Municipal Corporation were among the civic bodies that sold municipal bonds since 2013.

On February 24, NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited, launched India’s first ever Municipal Bond Index, Nifty India Municipal Bond Index, at a Securities and Exchange Board of India workshop on Municipal Debt Securities in Bengaluru.

The index has 28 municipal bonds issued by 10 issuers, all having a credit rating in the AA category.