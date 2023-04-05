Exclusive | UP’s two municipal corporations plan bond issue: Sources

Two municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh -- Prayagraj Municipal Corporation and Kanpur Municipal Corporation --are planning to issue their first municipal bonds, and have invited bids for transaction advisor-cum-merchant bankers, sources said.

Kanpur Municipal Corporation officials told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity that they are planning to raise at least Rs 100 crore through a 10-year municipal bond issue.

While Prayagraj Municipal Corporation officials confirmed the bond issue, they declined to disclose the amount planned to be raised, saying it was still too early.

Municipal bonds are similar to corporate bonds. The only difference is that the former is issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure projects.

