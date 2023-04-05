 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive | UP’s two municipal corporations plan bond issue: Sources

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 05, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Kanpur Municipal Corporation seeks to raise at least Rs 100 crore through municipal bonds of 10-year maturity. Though Prayagraj Municipal Corporation officials confirmed the bond issue, they did not disclose the size of the issue planned.

Municipal corporations issue bonds to raise funds from individuals and institutions.

Two municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh -- Prayagraj Municipal Corporation and Kanpur Municipal Corporation --are planning to issue their first municipal bonds, and have invited bids for transaction advisor-cum-merchant bankers, sources said.

Kanpur Municipal Corporation officials told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity that they are planning to raise at least Rs 100 crore through a 10-year municipal bond issue.

While Prayagraj Municipal Corporation officials confirmed the bond issue, they declined to disclose the amount planned to be raised, saying it was still too early.

Municipal bonds are similar to corporate bonds. The only difference is that the former is issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure projects.