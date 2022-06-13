Exclusive | Top bureaucrat tells Zomato, Swiggy to let users decide on data sharing

In a meeting with restaurants and food delivery platforms on June 13, a top bureaucrat said that aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy should let users decide whether or not to share their data with restaurants, according to sources aware of the developments.

Currently, the food delivery platforms do not share user data like names and addresses with restaurants.

“Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh was of the view that the food aggregators should give consumers the choice of whether they want to share their data with restaurants or not,” said a restaurateur who was present in the meeting.

The aggregators were also asked to make extra charges like packaging and delivery fees more prominent on their platforms so that users know what is the breakdown, according to a source.

“Moreover, the food delivery platforms and NRAI will also have to share their customer grievance redressal frameworks with the ministry by next Monday,” he said.

Queries sent to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Zomato and Swiggy remained unanswered till the time of publishing.

Last year, industry body NRAI had filed a complaint with the country’s antitrust watchdog alleging that the food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy’s practices have "appreciable adverse effects on competition".

Issues such as bundling of services, data masking, deep discounting, lack of transparency and exorbitant commission are highlighted in the submission.

In the first week of April this year, the Competition Commission of India asked its director general to conduct a detailed inquiry into the accusations and submit a report within 60 days.

At the time, Zomato had said that the CCI had not found concerns with respect to its independence on levy of commissions or allegations of bundling of services, but the competition watchdog wanted to investigate aspects such as preferential listing of restaurant partners and pricing parity.

"We will continue to work closely with the Commission to assist them with their investigation and explain to the regulator why all of our practices are in compliance with competition laws and do not have any adverse effect on competition in India. We intend to promptly comply with any recommendations given to us by the Commission," the Gurugram-based food delivery and restaurant discovery platform had said in a statement on April 5.