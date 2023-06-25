Exclusive: The outrageous monthly living expense of fugitive Winsome Diamonds' Jatin Mehta & family

Jatin Mehta diamond merchant fugitive.

Nearly a year after the high court in May 2022 passed a Worldwide Freezing Order (WFO) for $932.5 million against Jatin Mehta and his family, Moneycontrol can reveal the eye-watering sums allowed as monthly living expenses to them. A WFO is passed to prevent the removal, or sale of assets and also involves setting spending limits. The London-based Mehtas, who owned Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Limited and Forever Precious Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd, face allegations of committing a $1 billion fraud through complex transactions.

According to a short order made by Justice Edwin Johnson dated March 8, 2023, and accessed only now, Jatin Mehta and his wife Sonia Mehta are allowed to spend £50,000 (Rs 50 lakh) per rolling five-week period. Their son Vishal Mehta can spend £43,333.33 (Rs 43 lakh) per calendar month, Suraj Mehta, the other son and fourth respondent, has been set a limit of £25,000 (Rs 25 lakh) per rolling five-week period.

These figures represent the amount they can use to meet ordinary living expenses, and does not include the funds needed for legal advice and representations. Considering that they are embroiled in a big-ticket and complex case filed by two liquidators from Grant Thornton and the six UK companies that were allegedly used by the Mehta family to launder fraud proceeds, their legal bills itself could run into several million pounds over the next few years. Some family members have also reportedly hired expensive legal firms for their immigration matters which constitute separate proceedings.

The March order came after the Mehtas failed in their bid to overthrow the proceedings on the ground that India, and not UK, is the proper forum for the case to be heard. The order notes: “It is a contempt of court for any person notified of this order knowingly to assist in or permit a breach of this order. Any person doing so may be imprisoned, fined and have their assets seized.”

Moneycontrol can also reveal that two Singaporean companies and a private banker Apurva Kothari, have also been made parties in the case. IIA Technologies and Polishing Technologies both are based in Singapore and are connected with the Mehtas are alleged to have played a part in the laundering of the fraud proceeds. Kothari, who was also based in Singapore, is alleged to have given payment instructions said to constitute the fraud by using a specially designated email address.

The Mehtas faced three sets of proceedings in the high court in London. The first was filed in May 2022, by five UK companies and one LLP, which were all in liquidation, along with their joint liquidators. The second was filed in June 2022, by an additional company Docklands (also in liquidation) along with the same set of liquidators. The third relates to the last one filed by the UK companies and the two liquidators against IIA Technologies, Polishing Technologies, the Singapore companies related to the Mehtas, and private banker Apurva Kothari. Now, all the three claims have been consolidated and will be heard together with key hearings scheduled in July 2023.

The story so far

Jatin Mehta along with his family members owned and managed Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Ltd, and Forever Precious Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd both of which defaulted on loans in 2013. It is alleged that gold bullion that were advanced through special facilities by bullion banks to these companies were misappropriated, laundered and concealed through complex transactions benefitting ultimately the Mehta family.

The bullion banks then made claims under standby letters of credit which were provided by a consortium of Indian banks by way of security for the advances made by them. This basically meant that if the Mehtas failed to pay the bullion banks, the India banks would cough up money to pay for the gold. The default by Jatin Mehta shook the Indian diamond industry as the Mehtas were considered to be serious and credible players. The consortium of Indian banks then approached law enforcement agencies in India which filed cases against the Mehtas, but by then they were on the run.

For over a decade nothing substantial seems to have happened till Standard Chartered Bank took steps in the UK.

Between 2021 and 2022, five UK companies which were dissolved by the Mehtas in 2019/2020, were restored to the register of companies on the application of Standard Chartered Bank and two joint liquidators from Grant Thornton were appointed over them. These companies along with the two liquidators lodged claims against the Mehtas, saying that the companies were allegedly used as conduits by the family to launder the fraud proceeds exposing them to liabilities.

It is thus through an indirect route that the Mehtas have found themselves facing the high court in London over the default which involves 15 Indian banks. This includes Punjab National Bank,

What happens next?

The Mehtas have stoutly denied the allegations and maintain that there has been no fraud. The UK courts so far have maintained that the $1 billion fraud claims are still allegations and nothing has been proved. The Mehtas plan to approach the Court of Appeal against the freezing injunction, which remains in place against them.

In July 2023, the high court is also expected to hear a strike out application by the Mehtas who have repeatedly told the court that the claims against them are baseless. But judges have also observed that the Mehtas have not yet put detailed evidence concerning the allegations that they face. On the other hand, the liquidators too have not been able to establish what exactly happened to the gold consignments.

The claimants (the restored UK companies/joint liquidators) meanwhile have repeatedly told the court that they are still investigating aspects of the alleged fraud which has resulted in the uncovering of several facts. The latest in the series seems to be the identification of Singaporean companies connected with the Mehtas who were also, along with companies in the UK and Dubai, allegedly used in the laundering of the fraud proceeds.