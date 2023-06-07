Exclusive: Take strict action against banks mis-selling insurance to customers, says former IRDAI Chairman

Subhash C Khuntia

Bancassurance regulations need to be implemented strictly to check the practice of mis-selling insurance products by banks to their customers, said Subhash C Khuntia, immediate past chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

Any instance of banks forcing customers to buy insurance products should be very seriously dealt with, said Khuntia

"I think the regulations can be reiterated so that the banks take more precautions because implementation has to be kind of stricter anywhere the banks are forcing the customers to take insurance products, and if such complaints come, that should be very seriously dealt with," said Khuntia.

HDFC Bank on June 5 suspended one of its officers in Kolkata for allegedly engaging in unruly behaviour with colleagues during an internal meeting. In a video circulating on Twitter, the officer was heard shouting at his junior colleagues for not selling enough banking and insurance products.

‘Can't afford restrictions’

The former insurance regulator chairman said that presently India is not in a position to separate the insurance and banking industries due to the large banking presence.

"The one extreme action could be not to allow banks to sell insurance products. But banks have got access to large parts of the country, remote areas, rural areas, where insurance companies do not have offices and all," Khuntia told Moneycontrol.

The former IRDAI chairman said that even in bank branches, not all officials are allowed to sell insurance products.

"If a branch is authorised, within that branch one or two officials, those who have gone through the guidelines and all, and are certified to be kind of conversant with the insurance products and all, they only can sell. Others are not supposed to sell," he said.

Need to restrict the number of insurance partners

Khuntia added that another thing that needs to be been done is to restrict the number of insurance companies for which this bank can sell products.

"Because if there are too many insurance company products, they may get confused, they may not know about the details of each product and all that," he added.

The way ahead

Khuntia is hopeful that a time may come when insurance companies will have offices everywhere then banking and insurance can be completely separated. "I feel not allowing banks to sell insurance products also may be counterproductive in our stage of development, where the insurance companies have not penetrated the entire country properly," he said.

HDFC Bank viral video saga

In a statement made available to Moneycontrol, HDFC Bank said, "This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank."

The bank added that they have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and "firmly believes in treating all our employees with dignity and respect."

In the video, the manager was shouting at a junior employee saying, "I don't understand, today you're going to do 25 smart ones, 25 sure covers, and 25 health covers."

Pressure on employees

Bank executives, especially from public sector banks (PSBs), face immense pressure from top management to sell third-party products like insurance. Failure to meet targets invites informal penal actions while meeting targets brings perks such as parties in five-star resorts, several bankers told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Banks typically cross-sell insurance products of their subsidiaries, and sometimes of other companies, along with loan products. Many times banks insist purchase of policies along with loan products.

While this has been the case for long, of late the pressure has grown manifold on mid-level bank executives who typically do not speak in the open fearing the wrath of senior colleagues, said the bank executives. Moneycontrol spoke to at least five executives across six banks. None of them wanted to be identified citing the sensitivity of the matter.

C H Venkatachalam, General Secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), said insurance companies typically offer gifts to bank managers for selling their products.

“Insurance companies also treat some of the bank managers who canvas more insurance products. They entertain them lavishly including trips abroad and here also, and other things,” said Venkatachalam.

Of late, this has become a fashion among the management to sell insurance products, he said, adding, “Bank employees are not conversant with the rules, regulations and risks involved in all these things. They don't know the product also.”