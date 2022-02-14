EXCLUSIVE | Sun Group CFO explains why the Marans turned down SpiceJet’s Rs 600 crore pay-out offer

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sun Group chairman and founder Kalanithi Maran, a former promoter of SpiceJet, has rejected the budget carrier’s Rs 600-crore pay-out offer . The Supreme Court was apprised about the rejection of the one-time settlement to end the long-standing share transfer dispute between the two parties (dating back to 2017) on February 14.

Explaining why the Marans rejected SpiceJet's offer, SL Narayanan, Chief Financial Officer, Sun Group, told Moneycontrol: “Rs 578 crores out of the Rs 600 crore is money that is due to us as already determined by arbitrators. This was money put into the airlines at a time it needed capital infusion; unfortunately, neither the warrants nor the preference shares were allotted to us thereafter.”

Detailing the numbers and figures, the Sun Group CFO said: “Even at the time of exiting, a sum of Rs 450 crores was further brought in by the promoters, of which, Rs 80 crores went to make the partly paid warrants fully paid and another Rs 370 crores went against the issuance of the preference shares. Since neither were allotted to us, we were forced to seek legal remedies and that went on for a while, reaching the Supreme Court eventually, to establish our right for a refund.”

Narayanan further said: “An arbitration proceeding, in the meantime, also confirmed the return of these monies to us, because the simple principle is if someone has given you cash against the issue of securities and that issuance is not carried out, the money needs to be paid.”

He informed that the arbitrators had also ruled that the Sun Group was entitled to interests because “the money was used for several years and that’s why we had to pursue the right for interest”. The High Court had in October 2020, asked SpiceJet to deposit another Rs 243 crore. This amount has now increased manifold because of delays, the top Sun Group executive said, adding that the total now amounts to around Rs 900 crore.

Notably, Kalanithi Maran rejected the Rs 600 crore offer made by the airline despite a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asking him on February 10 to consider the one-time settlement.

Maran’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Maninder Singh, has informed the court that the offer of lump-sum pay-out of Rs 600 crore is not found to be feasible as the total amount owed to Maran is around Rs 920 crore. The court has sought to know the basis of this valuation and has granted time to Maran to file the response on the issue. The Supreme Court will hear the case next on March 2.