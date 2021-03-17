Exclusive | Srei’s lenders cap salaries of top deck, trigger senior level exits

Srei has been beset by a litany of troubles in the recent past. It recently saw its ratings cut to junk by two rating agencies.

Lenders of Srei Group have capped employee salaries at Rs 50 lakh a year regardless of seniority and position, tightening the screws on the embattled Kolkata-based group in a desperate effort to recover their dues.

The salary caps, effected from December, has caused disquiet in the rank and file of Srei, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that is facing a severe financial crunch, and led to exits of several employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

The salary limits are part of a wide-ranging effort by the lenders to take control of the finances of Srei, which finances mainly the equipment and vehicle businesses. Lenders have insisted that all cash receivables of the company should be routed through a specific account they control.

“Salary capping is only one part,” said one of the persons quoted above. “Every payment, including salaries, is now being pre-authorised by the banks which is resulting in a delay in payment of operational expenses and hurting the company’s loan recovery efforts,” said the person, asking not to be named.

Exits At Senior Levels

After the banks capped the salaries of the top-level employees, there have been at least ten exits in the company in the mid to senior management levels since December, according to the people cited above. These people held the positions of vice-President and above in the pecking order. At least 200 employees out of Srei’s total workforce of 1,500 have quit since December.

It is not uncommon for lenders to put the squeeze on companies that are in financial stress and default on payments due to them. The action by lenders shows they are growing impatient with Srei.

Srei owes around Rs 18,000 crore to around 15 lenders including Axis Bank, Uco Bank and SBI. According to Srei, its finances took a hit due to COVID-19 and it has secured a moratorium from the Kolkata branch of bankruptcy court National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Why Is Srei In Trouble?

The Kolkata-based NBFC, which has assets worth around Rs 43,000 crore, faced significant stress due to COVID-19. It faced difficulties in recovering money from businesses—that were hit hard by a slump in business due to the pandemic—it lent money to and, consequently impacted its repayments to its own lenders. Around 60 percent of businesses that borrowed money from Srei have approached the company to restructure the loans due to financial stress caused by the pandemic.

Srei received a favourable verdict from the NCLT in January, securing a reprieve in the form of a six-month moratorium on all loans. NCLT also gave permission to arrive at a mutually agreed repayment schedule with the lenders.

The Kolkata NCLT order further said creditors cannot classify Srei loans as bad until the order stands and asked raters not to revise the ratings during the said time period. Soon after, the raters and creditors moved the Delhi NCLAT challenging the Kolkata NCLAT order.

The NCLAT in Delhi stayed the Kolkata NCLT order with respect to rating actions on a petition moved by CARE rating agency. CARE and Acuite subsequently cut the rating of Srei Group. Another rating agency, Brickwork, put its rating action on hold, saying it would wait for the final order from the Delhi NCLAT.

More Legal Fights Ahead

The rating downgrades have put more pressure on the company. Srei told Moneycontrol in an email response on March 15 that legal actions were being evaluated against the raters’ decisions. To explain in simple terms, a rating downgrade of a firm to junk status is a signal to the investors from a rating agency to stay away from that company. Banks will also not extend further financial assistance to such a firm.

Rating agencies are in no mood to relent. They have indicated that Delhi NCLAT order permits the rating action. The raters have cited the defaults on the payment obligations to its creditors and also taken into account the significant losses incurred by Srei as well as the recent business disruptions of the company.

CARE classified Srei Equipment Finance Ltd’s debt of Rs 17,411.96 crore, and Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd’s Rs 11,828.34 in the ‘CARE D’ category suggesting default. A day before that, Acuite rating agency downgraded Srei Equipment Finance, a group company, to junk rating (ACUITE D). It rated total facilities of Rs 3492.45 crore. Srei posted consolidated losses of Rs3,810 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal on account of higher provisions. It had posted a net profit of Rs 60 crore in the year-ago period.

Emails sent to SBI and Uco Bank remained unanswered till the time of filing this story. Axis Bank said it would not comment on client specific matters. A separate email sent to Srei did not elicit any response till now.