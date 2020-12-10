Exclusive: Singapore's Circulate Cap lines up Rs 300 crore investment in Indian waste management firms

Circulate Capital, a Singapore-based management company involved in Asian recycling operations, has dedicated Rs 300 crore for India’s waste management and recycling industry.

The investment will be offered to four Indian companies using high-end technology to improve waste management and recycling value chain, Circulate Capital CEO Rob Kaplan told MoneyControl.

The investment was meant to help Indian companies which routinely need investment for recycling critical waste, Kaplan said. “There is no magic tool in handling waste, there is no silver bullet. Companies need sustained investment to manage this insurmountable problem in South Asia and Southeast Asia.”

Circulate Capital’s founding investors include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Dow, Danone, CHANEL, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Kaplan said that in the Philippines, India and Vietnam and India, almost 80 percent of the recycling industry was not operating during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. “There is a 50 percent drop in demand for recycled plastic on average across South and Southeast Asia. The pandemic has sparked a rush of plastic. The bulk of it cannot be recycled. So there is a significant increase of waste.”

Since 1950, nearly 6.3 billion tonnes of plastic waste has been created across the world and 91 percent of the waste has never been recycled, said a National Geographic report.

Kaplan said the investment will help India overcome its huge waste-management challenge. According to Down To Earth newsmagazine, over 377 million Indians live in 7,935 towns and cities and generate 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste per annum. Only 43 million tonnes (MT) of the waste is collected, 11.9 MT is treated and 31 MT is dumped in landfill sites.

“This investment is part of our commitment for India’s waste management companies by driving scale to address key systemic gaps and pain points within the ecosystem, such as fragmentation, lack of traceability and low quality of recycled materials,” he said.

The four Indian companies which will receive the funding are Hyderabad-based Srichakra Polyplast, Recykal (Rapidue Technologies), Ankleshwar-based Ricron (Deeya Panel Products) and Mumbai-based Dalmia Polypro Industries. The commitments will be in addition to the previous investments in two Mumbai-based companies, Nepra Resources Management and Lucro Plastecycle (Lucro).

Each company will work in strategic areas, said Kaplan. For the record, Dalmia and Srichakra pioneered plastic recycling in India and are poised to become first movers in developing food-grade, bottle-to-bottle recycling. So these two companies will be working in scaling upcycling, from waste to value. They will be joined by Ricron, which has spearheaded innovation to upcycle waste to develop high-quality, eco-friendly materials for building applications.

Lucro, which harnesses the possibilities of flexible plastic waste to manufacture recycled flexible packaging products, will try closing the loop on this difficult-to-recycle material. Recykal, India’s first “waste-commerce” company with digital solutions enabling an efficient and effective waste and recycling industry, will work on scaling digitization. Nepra, India’s largest collector and processor of dry waste, will be scaling up its collection in collaboration with various cities, transforming traditional waste management models.

“By scaling these six companies, 5 million metric tonnes of plastic pollution will be prevented from entering the environment by 2030, equivalent to nearly half the amount of plastic waste India generates a year,” said Kaplan.

He said 6.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions will be avoided, the equivalent to one year's emissions from 1.5 million cars. “These investments will create an additional 6,000 jobs, and opportunities for locals to participate in the waste management and recycling value chain regardless of gender, role and position in society.”

India’s waste management and recycling ecosystem is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the solutions necessary to build back stronger and more sustainably post the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaplan said.

The waste management and recycling industry in India, where informal sector workers play a critical role, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A research by GA Circular says during lockdowns, fewer than 10% of recyclers were operating and many today are still not able to return to full capacity.

Indian civic bodies must redraw their long-term vision in solid waste management and reinvent garbage management in cities so that companies can process waste and not landfill it, Kaplan said. The Indian government wants to do away with landfill sites in 20 major cities. Indian cities lack space for dumping garbage, and the existing ones are in a critical state.“Recovery of e-waste is very low in South Asia, hence it’s important to encourage recycling of e-waste on a very large scale so that the problem of e-waste disposal is contained."