Exclusive | Sheela Foam, Welspun and 3 PE firms in race to buy controlling stake in Kurlon

Dipti Sharma
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Apart from Sheela Foam, there are other contenders too, both strategic and private equity, which include the Welspun Group, Bain Capital, TA Associates and KKR

Sheela Foam is in talks to buy a controlling stake in rival Kurlon Enterprise, the company that sells Kurl-on branded mattresses, according to person familiar with the planned deal, which is likely to be worth about Rs 3,250 crore.

There are other contenders for the stake including the Welspun Group, Bain Capital, TA Associates and KKR, the person added.

Sheela Foam and Kurlon did not respond to email queries from Moneycontrol about a possible transaction.

Sheela Foam’s flagship brand is the Sleepwell range of products. Its revenue fell 8 percent YoY to Rs 722 crore in Q2 of FY23, while net profit declined 30 percent to Rs 53.6 crore. The company’s shares have doubled over the past three years but have declined 17 percent so far in 2022.

Kurlon has a nationwide network of more than 10,000 dealers, 72 branch and stock points, and nine manufacturing facilities across Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Gujarat, as per the company’s website.

