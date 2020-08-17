EXCLUSIVE | SBI, BOI extend banking agents' COVID allowance to September

State Bank of India and Bank of India have decided to extend through September a special coronavirus allowance being paid to banking agents who have played a vital role in ensuring that the government’s financial support reached the rural poor, especially during the pandemic.

In letters to officials and business correspondents—as the banking agents are known—both the state-owned lenders have said financial support will continue for these agents who ensure that people in villages can access money that comes into their account under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) plan. Moneycontrol has seen copies of both the letters.

Bank of India said for July, the agents will be paid a daily additional commission of Rs 75, Rs 50 in August and Rs 25 in September. The only condition is reporting at least 10 digital banking services per day.

The SBI has approved Rs 2,000 for August and Rs 1,000 for September for the customer service point, given the business is active for at least 21 days in a month.

Beyond that, SBI has approved Rs 2 per transaction for a minimum of 40 transactions per day.

The banks had not responded to Moneycontrol's email queries at the time of publishing of this report.

The move will benefit the sector, industry insiders feel, when rural consumption was slowing down.

The direct transfer of Rs 500 a month to women aided rural businesses. Now that it is not being renewed, the rural areas, which seemed to have largely escaped the economic damage seen in urban areas, are staring at a difficult time.

Slowdown comes to villages

Business correspondents work with banks offering payments, cash deposits, withdrawals and other services across rural and semi-urban India.

In the first three months of the viral outbreak and the lockdown, rural consumers used these banking channels to withdraw the DBT money for sustenance.

These helped business volumes remain high even at a time when the overall economic activity had taken a hit.

“For July and a large part of August, we are seeing transactions slowing down by almost 20 percent from pre-COVID levels, even in terms of value transactions,” said Seema Prem, chief executive officer, FIA Global, which

works with public sector banks across India.

Prem said that the government should look to restart the scheme for the next few months to ensure that the rural consumption story continues. Since the slowdown was a countrywide phenomenon, it would help the rural poor at a time when work in large cities had slowed down because of the pandemic.

“Interestingly till July, the average balance in the account of these consumers had gone up by 17 percent that was primarily because of DBT money. Now as withdrawal transactions have slowed down, this indicates overall people are spending less,” she added

As per numbers accessed from NPCI, AePS transactions had jumped during the first few months of Covid-19 but slowed down in July and are expected to drop further in August.

In July, 328 million AePS transactions were recorded, compared to around 400 million transactions between April, May and June, the three months of COVID-special DBT.

Sunil Kulkarni, a spokesperson for the BC Federation of India, said that given the government’s move towards helping MSMEs and restarting the economy instead of extending the financial support through COVID-special DBT or similar payouts, he didn’t expect these measures to be continued.

“The entire country is going through financial stress and the rural economy is not immune from the COVID-induced financial shock. Now, as more industries reopen and workers start finding jobs again, hopefully, the domestic remittance and consumption economy will pick up gradually,” he said.

He expects the financial stress to reduce gradually but continue at least till December.

Industry insiders say domestic remittance, an important source of money for rural India, dropped 80 percent after March when the lockdown was announced in the last week. The number is slowly coming back but it was painfully slow.

The fact that some large PSBs have taken the initiative to support last-mile agents is a helpful move, they say.