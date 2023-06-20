Exclusive: Reliance Capital’s lenders may decide on Hinduja Group’s bid by June 29

The group’s IndusInd International Holdings was the highest bidder for Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital’s lenders are expected to decide on a bid by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. (IIHL), a Hinduja Group company, by June 29, people aware of the development said.

The voting process is on and the lenders are expected to vote on the matter by June 29, the people said. The bid by IIHL can be finalised if the majority of the lenders approve it, they said.

“After approval, the administrator will apply for approval with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT),” one of the people said.

The deadline for completing the resolution process of Reliance Capital set by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT is July 16. The company has been in insolvency since November 2021.

Email queries sent to the banks, Reliance Capital and IIHL were unanswered.

Deferred auctions

In February 2022, 55 companies submitted expressions of interest for Reliance Capital, and 14 submitted non-binding bids by August 2022. By December 2022, only four investors – the Hindujas, Torrent Investments, the Cosmea-Piramal consortium, and Singapore’s Oaktree Capital, put in final bids.

Since the bids were below liquidation value, the committee of creditors (CoC) held an e-auction for revised bid prices, at which the Hinduja Group, Oaktree and Torrent Investments emerged as the top bidders.

The lenders had estimated the liquidation value of the company at about Rs 12,500 crore. Since the bid by IIHL is the sole one for Reliance Capital, the lenders will have to consider it.

In the second auction held on April 26, IIHL emerged as the sole and highest bidder, exceeding the Rs 8,640 crore offer by Torrent Investments in the first round of the auction held in December. Torrent and Oaktree did not participate in the second round.

The second auction was deferred several times due to concerns raised by the lenders. Originally scheduled for April 4, the auction was postponed to April 11 after the bidders asked for changes in the request for resolution plan.

The minimum bid amount for the second auction was set at Rs 9,500 crore, based on net present value calculations, with a cash share of at least Rs 8,000 crore. As per the auction process, after the first round, the bid amount would increase by Rs 500 crore, and then by Rs 250 crore in subsequent rounds.

However, on April 11, the CoC deferred the auction to April 26.

Insolvency proceedings

The Reserve Bank of India superseded the board of Reliance Capital on November 29, 2021, after payment defaults and governance issues, and appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the company.

Among the 29 banks that lent money to Reliance Capital were YES Bank at Rs 3,340 crore, Bank of Baroda at Rs 2,290 crore, and IndusInd Bank. According to Morgan Stanley, Reliance Capital owes creditors Rs 52,490 crore, of which Rs 21,070 crore is to the banks alone.

Reliance Capital is the third large non-banking finance company against which the RBI has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code – after Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and Srei Group NBFC. The central bank subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of the NCLT.

