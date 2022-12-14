 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power producer NTPC to sell stake in green energy business- sources

Reuters
Dec 14, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

The deal marks the first green transaction by an Indian state company, which has drawn interest from investors, such as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Malaysia's Petronas and Brookfield.

India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd aims to sell a 20% stake in its green energy business this fiscal year, expecting to raise up to 30 billion Indian rupees ($363.97 million), three government sources said.

The decision to sell 20% to strategic investors will be followed by an initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) next financial year, two of the sources, senior government officials with direct knowledge of the matter, said.

India's renewables sector is among the country's top five industries attracting the highest levels of foreign investment this year. Its percentage share of total foreign direct investment inflows has risen to 5% in April-September 2022 against 3.3% in the same period last year, data from India's commerce ministry showed.

NTPC was initially planning to raise funds through a public share sale. The company is now looking at first selling a 20% stake through a private placement as this would provide a valuation for an IPO, the third source said. The size of the stake sale and the deal value has not been previously reported.

NTPC did not respond to requests for comment.