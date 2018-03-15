Exclusive: Our bid for Essar Steel is 'solid, without any hurdles,' says Numetal

Reiterating that Numetal's proposal for Essar Steel is "very solid," a senior official of the VTB Capital-led consortium said that its bid is the best one, without any hurdles.

"We have a good bid, our resolution plan is quite attractive. We have addressed the short term challenges, demands of different parties. And in the long run we believe we are building a business that will participate in the growth story of India," Numetal Senior Advisor Antoine Chemali told Moneycontrol.

Apart from Numetal, ArcelorMittal had put in its bid for Essar Steel on February 12.

Bids of both the companies are being evaluated by the resolution professional, along with Grant Thornton and law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Meanwhile, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code may go through another round of amendments that will differentiate between promoters of defaulting companies that don't have a managerial role, from those who also manage the stressed assets.

Chemali said that any change will not impact Numetal's bid. "Our bid is very solid and it will advance on financial and operational expertise," he said.

Questions have been raised on the eligibility of Numetal's minority shareholder Rewant Ruia, who belongs to the Ruia family, promoters of Essar Steel.

ArcelorMIttal's bid was in doubt given the Lakshmi Mittal company's previous investment in Uttam Galva Steels, which had defaulted on loan repayments.

"We will abide by the law and make sure our bid is eligible and follows the law," said the senior Numetal official.

The resolution process for the Essar Steel auction has a deadline of April 29. An amendment to the IBC would need to be approved by Parliament, possibly making the resolution process a race against time.

According to the resolution, the bids should be presented to the Committee of Creditors at least a month before the deadline.

"We believe that the process has run smoothly, and to our knowledge the deadline will be met," said Chemali.

Turnaround strategy

Numetal has a three-pronged strategy to turnaround Essar Steel, a senior official said.

"The plant is at present running at 50-60 per cent capacity. Our first priority would be to optimise the capacity level in the shortest possible time," said the official.

The consortium will also look to complete some of the ongoing projects at Essar Steel that have come to a standstill because of lack of working capital. These include a coke oven plant and a pellet plant. "These are half complete as of now," the Numetal official said.

"Our third strategy will be to modernise and expand beyond 9.6 million tons. We have massive expansion plans. The existing land bank provides ample scope for further expansion," the official added.