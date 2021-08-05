KM Birla’s exit as Vi chairman to protect reputation and ring-fence ABG companies

File image of Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s move to step down from the board of Vi as the non-executive chairman in a challenging environment for the telecom operator is to protect personal reputation and ring-fence Aditya Birla Group (ABG) companies from any adverse impact of a possible default by Vodafone Idea in future, sources with direct knowledge told Moneycontrol.

Sources suggest that in a series of hectic brainstorming and action plan strategy meetings by the top team of Aditya Birla Group last week in New Delhi this decision was taken to protect the interests of the group entities and make them immune to any risks that could stunt the growth aspirations of well-performing group companies due to its exposure to Vodafone Idea.



Addressing Perception Issue



Kumar Mangalam Birla holds a chairman’s position in almost all the Indian listed group companies and even the globally acquired companies like Novelis. Sources suggest that his chairmanship on the boards of ABG companies is the common thread which may have negatively impacted the other companies and a bold decision had to be taken to address it.

“A default situation in a company chaired by KM Birla could have been detrimental to the reputation of the companies he leads as a promoter” a direct source told Moneycontrol.



Ring-fencing group companies



Telecom experts are of the opinion that if government support on AGR resolution is not provided, the beleaguered Vodafone Idea could be headed to IBC for the lack of any solution. While this is a clear case of challenges in the business environment, in case of any legal disputes arising out of it may have also been a cause of concern if KM Birla continued as the chairman of the Vi board, a source pointed out.



To avert any risks of a collateral damage to any entity of ABG where Birla is a promoter has been steered clear of by his recent move, sources suggest.



VI Impact On ABG’s Funding Ability



While the AB Group has several profitable companies which are leaders in their sectors such as UltraTech and Hindalco the default aspect of an associate group entity may have sullied their positioning, especially, when the lenders keep track of the “prudent governance practices” an expert pointed out.

Technically and legally speaking the funding ability is unlikely to be impacted, a legal expert pointed out.

He said, “Group associate company will not trigger cross-default clauses in loan document of reasonably well-performing companies which will be narrowly drafted.”

“It is not a legal but a perception issue,” several legal experts pointed out.

Aditya Birla Group still in charge



Aditya Birla Group’s Sushil Agarwal has replaced KM Birla on the board of Vodafone Idea as an Additional Director (Non – Executive and Non-Independent) with immediate effect.

This move means that promoter Aditya Birla Group retains its shared control with Vodafone Plc on the Vi board and Sushil Agarwal’s presence will strengthen the board in its challenging journey to improve financials and address debt concerns going forward.



An email query sent to Aditya Birla Group did not get any response on this story.