MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

KM Birla’s exit as Vi chairman to protect reputation and ring-fence ABG companies

Sources tell Moneycontrol that the top team of Aditya Birla Group took this decision last week in New Delhi to protect the interests of the group entities and make it immune to any risks due to its exposure to Vodafone Idea. 

Nisha Poddar
August 05, 2021 / 08:16 PM IST
File image of Kumar Mangalam Birla

File image of Kumar Mangalam Birla


Kumar Mangalam Birla’s move to step down from the board of Vi as the non-executive chairman in a challenging environment for the telecom operator is to protect personal reputation and ring-fence Aditya Birla Group (ABG) companies from any adverse impact of a possible default by Vodafone Idea in future, sources with direct knowledge told Moneycontrol.


Sources suggest that in a series of hectic brainstorming and action plan strategy meetings by the top team of Aditya Birla Group last week in New Delhi this decision was taken to protect the interests of the group entities and make them immune to any risks that could stunt the growth aspirations of well-performing group companies due to its exposure to Vodafone Idea. 



Addressing Perception Issue



Kumar Mangalam Birla holds a chairman’s position in almost all the Indian listed group companies and even the globally acquired companies like Novelis. Sources suggest that his chairmanship on the boards of ABG companies is the common thread which may have negatively impacted the other companies and a bold decision had to be taken to address it. 


“A default situation in a company chaired by KM Birla could have been detrimental to the reputation of the companies he leads as a promoter” a direct source told Moneycontrol.



Ring-fencing group companies



Telecom experts are of the opinion that if government support on AGR resolution is not provided, the beleaguered Vodafone Idea could be headed to IBC for the lack of any solution. While this is a clear case of challenges in the business environment, in case of any legal disputes arising out of it may have also been a cause of concern if KM Birla continued as the chairman of the Vi board, a source pointed out.


To avert any risks of a collateral damage to any entity of ABG where Birla is a promoter has been steered clear of by his recent move, sources suggest.


VI Impact On ABG’s Funding Ability



While the AB Group has several profitable companies which are leaders in their sectors such as UltraTech and Hindalco the default aspect of an associate group entity may have sullied their positioning, especially, when the lenders keep track of the “prudent governance practices” an expert pointed out.


Technically and legally speaking the funding ability is unlikely to be impacted, a legal expert pointed out.


He said, “Group associate company will not trigger cross-default clauses in loan document of reasonably well-performing companies which will be narrowly drafted.” 


“It is not a legal but a perception issue,” several legal experts pointed out.


 

Aditya Birla Group still in charge 



Aditya Birla Group’s Sushil Agarwal has replaced KM Birla on the board of Vodafone Idea as an Additional Director (Non – Executive and Non-Independent) with immediate effect. 


This move means that promoter Aditya Birla Group retains its shared control with Vodafone Plc on the Vi board and Sushil Agarwal’s presence will strengthen the board in its challenging journey to improve financials and address debt concerns going forward.

An email query sent to Aditya Birla Group did not get any response on this story. 

Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18
Tags: #Aditya Birla group #Kumar Mangalam Birla #Vodafone Idea debt
first published: Aug 5, 2021 07:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.